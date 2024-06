Families of victims sued FedEx and UPS, alleging they bore responsibility for shipping the AR-15 assault rifle and trigger system used by the gunman in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. (Express-News 🔒)

Conceptual plans for a Terry Black's Barbecue location on Broadway got the green light from a city panel this week. (SA Report)

SpaceX's Starship rocket completed its first return from space to South Texas yesterday, offering optimism that Elon Musk can pull off ambitious goals. (Axios)