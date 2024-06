Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend. Gear up for the weekend at Civic Park on Thursday where there will be a free Sound Cream Sunset Session celebrating Black Music Month starting at 7:30pm.

Shop, grab a bite, drink or do all three during First Friday, the free monthly Southtown tradition.

The Blue Star Arts Complex is the epicenter for the event. Doors open at 6pm.

Kick off the first installment of Tower of the Americas' Party on the Plaza, a free series that runs from June-October.

The family-friendly event on Friday at 7pm includes a country band, moonbounce, caricature drawings and more.

Celebrate Prince's birthday on Friday at 6pm or 9:30pm at Flix Brewhouse, where there will be a "Purple Raining" screening with a free slice of cake for each guest.

Tickets are $7.

Grab your buds for the Festival of Flowers at Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, 9am-5pm.

The first 1,000 guests get a free plant.

Tickets are $8.

Find fetching fashion at McIntyre Southtown's Dog Days of Summer Pup Up Market on Sunday at 3pm.