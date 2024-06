☀️ Chilaquiles Buen Día, an El Paso-based brunch restaurant, is opening its first San Antonio outpost near Pearl on Monday. (Instagram)

🚨 An SAPD officer was fired for allegedly taking guns and ammunition collected during the Alamodome gun buyback event last fall. (KSAT)

🎓 SAISD is moving graduations indoors this week due to the heat. Sam Houston and Highlands students will now cross the stage at the Alamo Convocation Center this weekend. (Express-News 🔒)