💰 H-E-B's Charles Butt typically spends millions to support public education in Texas. (Express-News 🔒)

He cut back this year, however, during the political fight over vouchers for private schools.

🗳️ National Democrats are investing heavily in U.S. Rep. Colin Allred's campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. (Texas Tribune)

🏗️ Demolition has begun on Alamo Heights High School to make way for a new building. (SA Business Journal 🔒)