A bull rider from San Antonio died after falling during a rodeo event in Bandera. (KSAT)

🚧 The Brooklyn Avenue exit off Interstate 35 downtown will be demolished and rebuilt after a fire damaged it last year. Work could be finished in the fall. (Express-News 🔒)

☕ A coffee and bakery chain from Taiwan called 85°C Bakery Café will open near Camp Bullis on June 28. (SA Current)