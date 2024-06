🗳️ Local tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano announced his 2025 mayoral run. He's the first person outside City Council to join the race for an open seat as Mayor Ron Nirenberg reaches his term limit. (KSAT)

⚾ The San Antonio Missions owners are planning a downtown ballpark near San Pedro Creek Culture Park. (Express-News 🔒)

🐔 Krazy Katsu, known for its chicken sandwiches, closed its location in the Medical Center. (MySA)

Stat du jour

✈️ San Antonio International Airport recorded its busiest April ever this year, with 911,469 passengers, a 7% increase from April 2023.