🥐 The Coffee Bar: A casual downtown spot for a caffeine fix with homemade pastries.

What to try: Seasonal scones, croissants

🍽 Root Cellar Cafe: A quirky restaurant with an old-timey atmosphere for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

What to try: Beer-battered asparagus fries, cellar Caesar salad

What to drink: Margarita flight, local craft beer on tap

🍛 North Street: A contemporary Indian restaurant with an icehouse atmosphere.

What to try: Loaded vegetable samosas, curry tacos (paneer tikka masala and forbidden)

There's nothing better than this after a swim in the river. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🍦 Rhea's Ice Cream: The perfect local stop after a long, hot day on the river.

What to try: Caramel sea salt in a waffle cone

🍻 Roughhouse Brewing: A sprawling craft brewery and restaurant halfway to Wimberley.