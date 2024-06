🚣 Nighttime glow kayaking: Set out on the dark San Marcos River in a glowing, crystal-clear kayak.

You can see all the wildlife of the spring-fed river, from raccoons and bats to night herons and Texas wild rice.

Cost is about $50 per person.

🐟 Glass-bottom boat tour: Tour the headwaters of the San Marcos River on a glass-bottom boat that lets you see Spring Lake and the wildlife below.

An adult ticket costs $12. Tours launch every 30 minutes and are first come, first served.

While there, explore the rest of the grounds at the nature center — The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

The view from a glass-bottom boat on Spring Lake. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🏊 Swimming: Forgo the boats and just hang out in the water with a picnic. Popular access points to the river are Rio Vista Park and Stokes Park.

🦇 Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park: Take a tour to see rock formations, crystal pools, ancient fossils and much more.

Ticket prices vary based on attractions.

🏛️ LBJ Museum: When it's just too hot out, head indoors to learn more about Lyndon B. Johnson's years as a college student and school teacher.