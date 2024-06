Tubing the San Marcos River with sun-kissed skin, good music and better friends, enjoying the beauty of doing nothing, is the quintessential summer shindig.

How it works: Outfitters like Texas State Tubes and Don's Fish Camp provide everything you need, including tube rentals and shuttle services back to your car for $20-$30.

Floats last about three hours, depending on flow rates

The vibe: It's a leisurely float with fewer crowds and no major obstacles like the Comal River's treacherous, rapid-filled tube chute that we all love to hate.

If you go: Pack essentials like a waterproof phone pouch, water shoes, cheap sunglasses and a reusable bottle.

Avoid bringing anything valuable or non-waterproof.

A rope to tie tubes together is useful for larger groups.

The bottom line: Sit back and relax.

