🌮 Carnitas Don Raúl, the taco truck highlighted on Netflix's "Taco Chronicles," is preparing for its next chapter as a brick-and-mortar restaurant near the San Antonio Museum of Art. (SA Current)

🏢 The Institute of Texan Cultures will host an open house at the museum (before it's demolished) from 10am-4pm today. (ITC)

👷 SAWS is preparing for another record-breaking summer by replacing old cast iron pipes and beefing up staff to respond to water breaks. (SA Report)

🎣 Tomorrow is Free Fishing Day, meaning you can cast a line in any public body of water in our great state without a license. (Texas Parks & Wildlife)