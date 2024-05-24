Inside the Loop

1 hour ago - News

🐘 The Texas GOP convention kicked off in San Antonio yesterday with top party officials taking aim at House Speaker Dade Phelan ahead of his primary runoff. (Texas Tribune)

📺 KSAT 12 reporter Marilyn Moritz is the sixth journalist to announce her retirement from the ABC affiliate station this week. (Express-News 🔒)

☀️ Temperatures throughout San Antonio will hover around 100 degrees this weekend, which is 10 to 15 degrees above normal. (KSAT)

🥹 Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama were spotted sharing dinner together at Rebelle, inside the St. Anthony Hotel, this week. (MySA)

  • The sighting reminded some fans of Pop's traditional dinners with Tim Duncan years ago.
