Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Brahmas game and family fun

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend. Catch a free screening of "Encanto" at Hot Wells Park on Friday at 8:10pm. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

Wine down with baby goats at Incontrada Vineyard and Kitchen on Friday at 6pm.

See Miranda Lambert and Wade Bowen on Friday at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels. Doors open at 6pm.

Recharge with a free yoga class at Phil Hardberger Park on Saturday at 9am.

Enjoy five beer samples paired with pan dulce at Busted Sandal Brewing Co. on Saturday at 2pm.

Cheer on the Brahmas as they take on the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday at 2pm.

Brunch and bingo at Chicken N Pickle on Sunday at 11am.

Meet Damian Chapa, who played Miklo in the classic "Blood In, Blood Out," at Guadalajara Meat Market in New Braunfels at 2pm Sunday.