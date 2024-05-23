Inside the Loop

👍 Beloved Tejano music show host Johnny Canales — known for highlighting stars like Selena in her early years — addressed his recent health concerns in a TikTok, saying he's doing great. (KSAT)

🗣️ Matthew McConaughey recorded robocalls asking voters to support U.S Rep. Tony Gonzales in the 23rd District race. (SA Report)

🚨 Former Von Ormy mayor Trina Reyes was arrested last week for allegedly being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Express-News 🔒)