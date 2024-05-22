2 hours ago - News

Inside the Loop

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo made from a cactus.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🏀 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was picked for the 2023-2024 NBA All-Defensive Team. He's the youngest player in league history to earn the award. (NBA)

😢 Shea Serrano's sitcom "Primo," loosely based on his childhood growing up in San Antonio, was canceled after one season. (MySA)

💸 U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges, diverted over half his 2024 campaign funds to cover legal fees. (Open Secrets)

🔚 The affordable housing development Cattleman Square Lofts, which had been planned for just west of downtown, is dead after failing to secure enough funding. (SA Business Journal 🔒)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more