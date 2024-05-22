Inside the Loop

🏀 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was picked for the 2023-2024 NBA All-Defensive Team. He's the youngest player in league history to earn the award. (NBA)

😢 Shea Serrano's sitcom "Primo," loosely based on his childhood growing up in San Antonio, was canceled after one season. (MySA)

💸 U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, indicted on conspiracy and bribery charges, diverted over half his 2024 campaign funds to cover legal fees. (Open Secrets)

🔚 The affordable housing development Cattleman Square Lofts, which had been planned for just west of downtown, is dead after failing to secure enough funding. (SA Business Journal 🔒)