🍹 1 speciality paloma to go

Today is World Paloma Day, so we're sharing a twist on the classic cocktail from the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.
The Paloma Preserve is made with a special type of sotol from Desert Door Distillery, instead of the traditional tequila.
- The Pollinator spirit from Driftwood's Desert Door adds notes of native Texas flowers, vanilla, honeysuckle and clover.
- Sotol is similar to agave-based tequila and mezcal, but is unique in its flavor profile.
Zoom in: To make the paloma, combine it with grapefruit juice, lime and top with soda.
