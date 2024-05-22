2 hours ago - Food and Drink

🍹 1 speciality paloma to go

A hand holds up a blue Desert Door Texas Sotol mug with mug in front of a blurred bar backdrop.

A paloma made with sotol from Desert Door. Photo: Courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Today is World Paloma Day, so we're sharing a twist on the classic cocktail from the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

The Paloma Preserve is made with a special type of sotol from Desert Door Distillery, instead of the traditional tequila.

  • The Pollinator spirit from Driftwood's Desert Door adds notes of native Texas flowers, vanilla, honeysuckle and clover.
  • Sotol is similar to agave-based tequila and mezcal, but is unique in its flavor profile.

Zoom in: To make the paloma, combine it with grapefruit juice, lime and top with soda.

