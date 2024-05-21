Inside the Loop

🐘 Former President Donald Trump said he would consider tapping Ken Paxton for U.S. attorney general if he wins a second term in the White House. (Texas Tribune)

💰 Toyota is planning an expansion worth more than $500 million at its South Side manufacturing plant that could bring more than 400 new jobs. (SA Report)

🛠️ Longtime restaurant Mina & Dimi's Greek House is renovating a new space, still near Lackland Air Force Base. (MySA)

🦪 Native mussels are being returned to the San Antonio River for the first time in decades in a bid to improve water quality along the Mission Reach. (Express-News 🔒)