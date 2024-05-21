3 hours ago - News

🐶 1 pet-friendly chart to go

headshot

A table showing the percentage of pet-friendly rentals in the largest U.S. cities in 2023. Dallas tops the list with 79%.
Data: Zillow/BARK; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Antonio is the No. 3 city for pet-friendly rentals in a new Zillow report.

By the numbers: Three out of every four rentals in the Alamo City are open to pets, per the report.

  • Zillow analyzed the 25 largest U.S. cities by population size.
  • Texas leads the pack (pun intended). We were topped only by Dallas (No. 1) and Austin (No. 2).

Zoom in: The most prominent breeds here are labradors and German shepherds, Zillow says.

  • Our top pet names are Athena and Bailey.

The bottom line: We love our furry friends.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more