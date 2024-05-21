🐶 1 pet-friendly chart to go

Data: Zillow/BARK; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Antonio is the No. 3 city for pet-friendly rentals in a new Zillow report.

By the numbers: Three out of every four rentals in the Alamo City are open to pets, per the report.

Zillow analyzed the 25 largest U.S. cities by population size.

Texas leads the pack (pun intended). We were topped only by Dallas (No. 1) and Austin (No. 2).

Zoom in: The most prominent breeds here are labradors and German shepherds, Zillow says.

Our top pet names are Athena and Bailey.

The bottom line: We love our furry friends.