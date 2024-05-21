🐶 1 pet-friendly chart to go
San Antonio is the No. 3 city for pet-friendly rentals in a new Zillow report.
By the numbers: Three out of every four rentals in the Alamo City are open to pets, per the report.
- Zillow analyzed the 25 largest U.S. cities by population size.
- Texas leads the pack (pun intended). We were topped only by Dallas (No. 1) and Austin (No. 2).
Zoom in: The most prominent breeds here are labradors and German shepherds, Zillow says.
- Our top pet names are Athena and Bailey.
The bottom line: We love our furry friends.
