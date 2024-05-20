May 20, 2024 - News

Inside the Loop

headshot
Illustration of a puffy taco flying into a hippo's mouth.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

A man riding an electric scooter died over the weekend after a crash with a car. (NEWS 4)

🤖 Robots from Singapore will begin surveillance at SAMMinistries' downtown homeless shelter starting this week. (SA Report)

🥤 A new city program called Tejas Tastebuds will offer a live demonstration and tasting of aguas frescas tomorrow. (KSAT)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more