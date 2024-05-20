Inside the Loop
A man riding an electric scooter died over the weekend after a crash with a car. (NEWS 4)
🤖 Robots from Singapore will begin surveillance at SAMMinistries' downtown homeless shelter starting this week. (SA Report)
🥤 A new city program called Tejas Tastebuds will offer a live demonstration and tasting of aguas frescas tomorrow. (KSAT)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more