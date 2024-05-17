Inside the Loop

🚰 Developers will have to pay more to connect to the San Antonio Water System starting this summer, after the City Council approved higher one-time fees to help with SAWS' growth. (SA Report)

⚖️ Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry, the veteran who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin in 2020. (Texas Tribune)

🚨 A longtime San Antonio police officer was fired after an internal investigation found he was untruthful about a crash while on duty. (KSAT)