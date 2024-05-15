The working class tilt

The decades-long exodus of white working-class voters from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party has a new jolt: Latino working-class voters are joining the shift.

State of play: Biden's poll numbers have been rising lately, but several surveys have indicated he is underperforming with non-white voters without college degrees — a constituency that has long been overwhelmingly Democratic.

Voters said they trusted the GOP more than Democrats on the economy, immigration and education, a dramatic shift from past elections.

Between the lines: GOP consultant Mike Madrid tells Axios the political shift among working-class Latino and Black voters has accelerated in recent elections because they see Democrats as out of touch with their way of life.

These voter blocs are upset with Democrats' focus on EVs while moving to phase out fossil fuels, which many see as endangering the high-paying oil industry — which employs more than 480,000 Texans

Democrats' push to forgive college students' loans also is unpopular with some working-class voters who want to focus on making food and housing more affordable, Madrid said.

Reality check: Democrats still are widely expected to win more votes from working-class Black and Latino voters than Republicans. It's the margins that are shrinking.

What we're watching: Democrats are doubling down on abortion rights in the wake of a Republican-led reversal of Roe v. Wade, which would sway many Latino working-class voters, who are strongly pro-choice.

