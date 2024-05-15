Pup-tick in vets

More veterinary clinics are popping up in Texas and other parts of the country amid a national vet shortage.

Why it matters: Vet providers have been burned out since the pandemic hit and more people adopted pets who need care.

By the numbers: Around 220 vet establishments opened in Texas between 2012 and 2021.

Zoom out: The number of vet establishments across the country has increased 8.4% since 2012, according to most recent Census Bureau data from 2021.

Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity, and more schools are in development to meet increasing demand for services.

Zoom in: The Vets, which provides in-home pet care, recently expanded to San Antonio.

The service includes wellness visits, vaccinations and sick visits.

Between the lines: The increase comes as the industry aims to cater to millennial pet parents with apps for setting up appointments, around-the-clock care, aesthetically pleasing clinics and amenities like treats and cold brew.

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

