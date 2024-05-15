May 15, 2024 - News

Pup-tick in vets

Illustration of a yorkie wearing sunglasses and sipping a cold brew coffee.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

More veterinary clinics are popping up in Texas and other parts of the country amid a national vet shortage.

Why it matters: Vet providers have been burned out since the pandemic hit and more people adopted pets who need care.

By the numbers: Around 220 vet establishments opened in Texas between 2012 and 2021.

Zoom out: The number of vet establishments across the country has increased 8.4% since 2012, according to most recent Census Bureau data from 2021.

  • Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity, and more schools are in development to meet increasing demand for services.

Zoom in: The Vets, which provides in-home pet care, recently expanded to San Antonio.

  • The service includes wellness visits, vaccinations and sick visits.

Between the lines: The increase comes as the industry aims to cater to millennial pet parents with apps for setting up appointments, around-the-clock care, aesthetically pleasing clinics and amenities like treats and cold brew.

Veterinary establishments in Texas
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

