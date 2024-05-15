Inside the Loop
📰 San Antonio College's student newspaper rebranded after 95 years. Its name changed from The Ranger to The Sundial, and it is now an exclusively online publication. (KSAT)
📁 Former District 10 council member Clayton Perry, who pleaded no contest to DWI and hit-and-run charges last April, is considering a mayoral run. (Express-News 🔒)
🏠 Today is the final day for homeowners to protest their property values. Forms and more information are available on the Bexar Appraisal District website. (Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector)
