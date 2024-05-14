📸 S.A. Snapshots: Spring in Southtown

👋 Madalyn here with a Southtown moment I couldn't help but pause to take a photo of.

The vibe: I had just finished dinner at Little Em's Oyster Bar last Tuesday evening with a group of friends. As we made our way down South Alamo in search of a nightcap, the sky dimmed with a pop of periwinkle.

The crepe myrtle tree in full bloom, the glow from the Little Em's signage and the Tower of the Americas in the distance made it all the more pretty.

The bottom line: I always say Tuesdays are the least exciting days of the week, but hopefully this one — mosquitos, humidity and all — will pave the way for fun summer nights to come.