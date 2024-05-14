Inside the Loop

⭐️ Grupo Frontera will bring hits like "Bebe Dame," "No Se Va" and "El Amor de Su Vida" to the Frost Bank Center in August. Tickets are on sale Friday. (Frost Bank Center)

🍪 Insomnia Cookies, a Philadelphia-based company known for selling sweets into the wee hours of the night, will open two locations in San Antonio. (SA Current)

🏢 Oxbow Development Group seeks conceptual approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission for "The Mira," a six-story apartment complex with retail space, located on Elmira in the Pearl area. (SA Business Journal 🔒)