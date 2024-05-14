1 hour ago - News

Inside the Loop

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a repeating pattern of tacos.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

⭐️ Grupo Frontera will bring hits like "Bebe Dame," "No Se Va" and "El Amor de Su Vida" to the Frost Bank Center in August. Tickets are on sale Friday. (Frost Bank Center)

🍪 Insomnia Cookies, a Philadelphia-based company known for selling sweets into the wee hours of the night, will open two locations in San Antonio. (SA Current)

🏢 Oxbow Development Group seeks conceptual approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission for "The Mira," a six-story apartment complex with retail space, located on Elmira in the Pearl area. (SA Business Journal 🔒)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more