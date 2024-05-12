Where to stay
🍷 Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa: A winery with villas on-site, so you don't need to worry about a designated driver.
- Price per night is around $289 for the summer.
🌳 Onera: A site of luxury treehouses, lodges and container homes that are integrated with nature.
- Prices range from $319 to $850 per night, depending on the kind of home.
🏡 Hill Country Herb Garden: A set of cottages closer to downtown and Main Street.
- The standard rate is $239 a night.
