Where to eat and drink

A wooden table of German brats and grilled fish with a large mug of beer.

German fare from The Auslander. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Keidel Pharmacy: A spot for coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch in a historic pharmacy building.

  • What to try: Lavender lemon shortbread

🇩🇪 The Auslander: A German restaurant popular with tourists — it's literally in the name, which is the German word for tourist — looking for classic German Hill Country fare.

  • What to try: vegetarian sausage, grilled redfish, German beers
  • What to skip: Spätzle
An all-pink room with cushy pink chairs and a couch with pink pillows, with pink lit-up text on the wall saying "Let's Get Bubbly."
We weren't kidding when we said it's all pink. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🍕 Prometheus Pizza: A food truck with "Neopolitan/New Yorkish" style slices.

  • What to try: Galatea pizza with white sauce, mozzarella, olive, prosciutto and spring greens

🍾 Brooke's Bubble Bar: A bright, all-pink bar with "Barbie" vibes. There's a bevy of champagne and similar bubble options, and even a pink sour beer.

🍧 Piccolina: A Main Street spot for small batch Italian ice.

  • What to try: The proseccolina, a scoop of Italian ice topped with prosecco
