Where to eat and drink
☕ Keidel Pharmacy: A spot for coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch in a historic pharmacy building.
- What to try: Lavender lemon shortbread
🇩🇪 The Auslander: A German restaurant popular with tourists — it's literally in the name, which is the German word for tourist — looking for classic German Hill Country fare.
- What to try: vegetarian sausage, grilled redfish, German beers
- What to skip: Spätzle
🍕 Prometheus Pizza: A food truck with "Neopolitan/New Yorkish" style slices.
- What to try: Galatea pizza with white sauce, mozzarella, olive, prosciutto and spring greens
🍾 Brooke's Bubble Bar: A bright, all-pink bar with "Barbie" vibes. There's a bevy of champagne and similar bubble options, and even a pink sour beer.
🍧 Piccolina: A Main Street spot for small batch Italian ice.
- What to try: The proseccolina, a scoop of Italian ice topped with prosecco
