Two, one, oh 🤩: Puerto Rican perfection

A dish with fish covered in a red sauce, rice and a small salad.

Luna Rosa's savory El Salinas dish. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

👋 Madalyn here. I recently had a dish from Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas that I'm still thinking about.

Dig in: Luna Rosa is one of my go-to spots for island-inspired food. I usually stick to my favorites like ropa vieja or the legendary Caribbean nachos (also a hit with Guy Fieri), but I decided to switch things up on a recent Sunday.

Best bites: My craving for seafood led me to try El Salinas – mahi grilled to perfection and generously coated in a savory tomato and onion sauce called mojo isleno. It was a feast for the senses.

  • The combination of smoky grilled goodness and the subtle spice from the sauce created a symphony of flavors.
  • I substituted the tostones for arroz con gandules. I love tostones, but rice felt like the right catch.

The bottom line: I have a new favorite.

