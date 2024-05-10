The Friday news quiz
We're back with another test of your news noggin. You know the drill, answer these four questions correctly and you could get swag and a shoutout.
- How many city pools are opening tomorrow?
- True or false: A new entrance opening at the Alamo today will give a more complete picture of the mission.
- Name the ACL headliner from Texas whose last name rhymes with fridges.
- How many restaurants are participating in the AAPI passport program?
Good luck!
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more