The Friday news quiz

We're back with another test of your news noggin. You know the drill, answer these four questions correctly and you could get swag and a shoutout.

How many city pools are opening tomorrow? True or false: A new entrance opening at the Alamo today will give a more complete picture of the mission. Name the ACL headliner from Texas whose last name rhymes with fridges. How many restaurants are participating in the AAPI passport program?

Good luck!