The Friday news quiz

Illustration of a game-show-style board that spells "N_WS QUIZ."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We're back with another test of your news noggin. You know the drill, answer these four questions correctly and you could get swag and a shoutout.

  1. How many city pools are opening tomorrow?
  2. True or false: A new entrance opening at the Alamo today will give a more complete picture of the mission.
  3. Name the ACL headliner from Texas whose last name rhymes with fridges.
  4. How many restaurants are participating in the AAPI passport program?

Good luck!

