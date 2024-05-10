Inside the Loop

6 hours ago - News

A fifth injury was reported in the deadly Market Square shooting during Fiesta. It was originally reported that four bystanders, all women, were hit. (KSAT)

⚖️ Two political strategists close to Henry Cuellar will plead guilty to conspiring with the congressman to launder over $200,000 in bribes. (Express-News 🔒)

👀 Spurs fans are battling Whataburger on X after the Texas-based burger chain showed support for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chet Holmgren before congratulating Spurs player Victor Wembanyama on his recent Rookie of the Year win. (KENS 5)

