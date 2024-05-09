Airbnb "icons": Ideal local spots

Airbnb announced a new "icons" feature, which gives you options to stay at famous homes or even book overnight stays at museums.

The inaugural lineup includes staying at Prince's "Purple Rain" house or spending the night in the Ferrari Museum in Italy.

Yes, but: They list no icons in San Antonio.

So we thought we would give the company some creative ideas:

A night at the Pioneer Flour Mills tower.

Has anyone actually ever seen inside the stoic building that overlooks Southtown?

Bonus: You'd wake up to brunch at the Guenther House.

A "How Long Can You Last Inside Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's Office" challenge.

Probably five minutes.

The Institute of Texan Cultures

Embrace the nostalgia of elementary school field trips to the giant museum before it is demolished

Take a nap under the beloved dome show one last time.

