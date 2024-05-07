Inside the Loop
👟 Nike released its first commercial with Wembanyama to build excitement for his signature shoe, on sale later this month. (Express-News 🔒)
😋 Alebrije Panaderia in Government Hill will close temporarily for about a month, with plans to offer more savory food like chilaquiles when it reopens in June. (MySA)
🍸 A new downtown bar called The Rose of San Antonio is open in the former home of Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar. (SA Current)
