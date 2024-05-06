3. Inside the Loop

Two men died in a shooting outside the Park North Shopping Center early yesterday. (NEWS 4)

⚖️ CPS Energy is seeking a jury trial in its case against suppliers it says engaged in price gouging for gas during the February 2021 winter storm. (Express-News 🔒)

🌏 The Asian Resource Center of San Antonio is leading a fundraising effort to open a community center in Stone Oak by 2027. (SA Report)