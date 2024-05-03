1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Two, one, oh 🤩: Best burgers

Two burgers on a tray, positioned beside a bag of fries and a canned soda.

The veggie burger (left), curry fries (middle) and a dressed up wagyu burger (right). Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

👋 Megan here. Last weekend, I visited the newly opened Pullman Market at Pearl.

Dig in: I went after lunchtime on a Saturday, and it was still pretty crowded — there was an hourlong wait at both of the new sit-down restaurants.

  • So I grabbed something from one of the quick walk-up eateries, opting for burgers.

Best bites: I had The Med ($11), a veggie burger made with a chickpea patty with tahini, harissa and arugula.

  • It's one of the best homemade veggie patties I've had in San Antonio.
  • Crispy on the outside and fall-apart soft on the inside, it's almost like a falafel.

🍟 Bonus: There are five varieties of french fries ($5) — regular, Pullman Spice, curry, salt and vinegar, and Taki.

  • I loved the curry fries.

For the meat eaters: My dining partner loved The Black N' Blue ($13): a wagyu patty topped with blue cheese, horseradish, black pepper jam, arugula and tomato.

