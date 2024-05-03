The Friday news quiz
Guess what's back? Back again? The Friday news quiz. We took a break during Fiesta but the weekly cranial challenge has returned.
As a refresher, answer these four questions correctly and you could get swag and a shoutout.
- True or false: Yelp named three San Antonio restaurants on its list of best brunch spots.
- How many years was the Half Price Books on Broadway open?
- True or false: Teen pregnancies in Texas have dropped dramatically since 1997.
- Name the new coffee shop that doubles as a vintage clothing store.
What's next: Please make sure we have your mailing address if you've won a past quiz so we can send out your Axios San Antonio tote.
