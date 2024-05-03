1 hour ago - News

The Friday news quiz

headshot
Animated illustration of an Axios logo with arms and eyes, behind a game show podium, thinking and then hitting the buzzer as a word balloon with the words NEWS QUIZ! in it appears.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Guess what's back? Back again? The Friday news quiz. We took a break during Fiesta but the weekly cranial challenge has returned.

As a refresher, answer these four questions correctly and you could get swag and a shoutout.

  1. True or false: Yelp named three San Antonio restaurants on its list of best brunch spots.
  2. How many years was the Half Price Books on Broadway open?
  3. True or false: Teen pregnancies in Texas have dropped dramatically since 1997.
  4. Name the new coffee shop that doubles as a vintage clothing store.

What's next: Please make sure we have your mailing address if you've won a past quiz so we can send out your Axios San Antonio tote.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more