ğŸŽ Whataburger will give free breakfast items to school employees who show their ID every day next week from 5-9am to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week. (Whataburger)

🔒 Beloved Cypress Cafe will close by the end of the month. H-E-B, the owner of the near-downtown building housing the Korean restaurant, is preparing to use the property as a workspace. (Express-News 🔒)

🚨 DWI arrests during this year's Fiesta were the lowest they've been in five years, according to SAPD data. (KSAT)