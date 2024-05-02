Inside the Loop
🍽️ The former Jim's location on Broadway will become the first local outpost of Adair Kitchen, a Houston-based restaurant. (Express-News 🔒)
👀 You can tour the Tower Life Building, a prominent piece of the downtown skyline, for a limited time before construction begins on the nearly 100-year-old building. (KSAT)
📺 San Antonio sites, sounds and stories got some shine on a recent episode of "CBS Mornings" in which David Begnaud toured around the city for 48 hours. (CBS Mornings)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more