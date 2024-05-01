Inside the Loop

🛑 The city delivered a cease and desist letter to Bentley's Bar locations on Broadway and Alamo Street, leading the business to close until it improves noise issues that neighbors have long complained about. (MySA)

We reported last year

✈️ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visited New York yesterday to support former President Trump at his criminal trial. (Express-News 🔒)

🎙️ Comedian and actor George Lopez will perform at the Frost Bank Center in August. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday. (KENS 5)