📈 Chart du jour: Texans are having babies later
A higher percentage of Texas women are having babies in their 30s than they were 25 years ago, per provisional CDC data.
Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy" to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.
State of play: Teen pregnancies have dropped dramatically in Texas since 1997, from about 16% of pregnancies to 5% last year.
- Meanwhile, nearly 46% of pregnancies last year had birth mothers in their 30s or older, compared to less than 30% in 1997.
The bottom line: Updated guidelines are considering pregnancy risks in five-year age groups instead of 35 and older.
- Risks, including miscarriage, increase significantly after age 40, compared to 35.
