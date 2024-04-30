Inside the Loop

🏳️‍🌈 Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Education Agency to ignore a rule from the Biden administration that extended federal protections to LGBTQ+ students, and Attorney General Ken Paxton sued to block the changes. (Texas Tribune)

⚖️ Prosecutors are seeking the mental health records of Melissa Perez in preparation for the trial of three fired San Antonio police officers charged in her fatal shooting. (Express-News 🔒)

🇫🇷 The Spurs will play two games next season in Paris, the hometown of rookie star Victor Wembanyama. It will mark the first time the team has played abroad since 2022. (SA Current)

📱 A.B. Quintanilla III, the brother of late Tejano superstar Selena, apologized after lashing out at fans during a San Antonio show, but later deleted the apology on Instagram. (KSAT)