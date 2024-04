⚖️ A Bexar County judge tossed a lawsuit that anti-abortion activists filed against the city over its Reproductive Justice Fund and the use of taxpayer money for out-of-state travel for abortions. (Express-News 🔒)

💸 The group hashing out possible changes to San Antonio's city charter, which would eventually have to go before voters, is proposing to undo limits on salary and years of service for the city manager. (TPR)

🍻 The now-closed Second Pitch Beer Co. will turn into a new concept called Silver Lining Brewing. (MySA)