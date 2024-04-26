Apr 26, 2024 - Food and Drink

Two, one, oh 🤩: Sojourn Trading Co.

Two cocktails with an orange hue. One is garnished with mint and peppercorns, the other with egg white foam.

The Outlier's Poetry (left) and With Love, Tequila (right) from Sojourn. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

👋 Megan here. I took Madalyn's advice to have an evening downtown before I went to Cornyation at the Empire Theater this week.

Dig in: I went to Sojourn Trading Co., by the San Pedro Creek Culture Park, for dinner and drinks before the late show.

The vibe: The inside is dimly lit, and the music is a little loud. But it has a casual, tropical-themed atmosphere that's very different from River Walk restaurants — and so refreshing to find downtown.

A spicy tuna handroll with dipping sauce on the side.
The crunchy mango and spicy tuna handroll. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

What to try: I loved the crunchy mango and spicy tuna handroll ($11). It's the perfect combination of spicy and refreshing, with a great dipping sauce.

  • To drink, I had the With Love, Tequila ($12): tequila, guava, jalapeño/serrano preserve, lime, egg white and bitters. It also had a touch of spice that wasn't overpowering.
  • My friend had the Outlier's Poetry ($12): rye, Sherry Amontillado, Averna, pineapple cordial, mint, hoja santa oil and pink peppercorn. It's a strong and unique drink that might become a new favorite.

The bottom line: Next time you go downtown for dinner or drinks, leave the River Walk to the tourists and head somewhere new.

