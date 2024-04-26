Two, one, oh 🤩: Sojourn Trading Co.

👋 Megan here. I took Madalyn's advice to have an evening downtown before I went to Cornyation at the Empire Theater this week.

Dig in: I went to Sojourn Trading Co., by the San Pedro Creek Culture Park, for dinner and drinks before the late show.

The vibe: The inside is dimly lit, and the music is a little loud. But it has a casual, tropical-themed atmosphere that's very different from River Walk restaurants — and so refreshing to find downtown.

The crunchy mango and spicy tuna handroll. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

What to try: I loved the crunchy mango and spicy tuna handroll ($11). It's the perfect combination of spicy and refreshing, with a great dipping sauce.

To drink, I had the With Love, Tequila ($12): tequila, guava, jalapeño/serrano preserve, lime, egg white and bitters. It also had a touch of spice that wasn't overpowering.

My friend had the Outlier's Poetry ($12): rye, Sherry Amontillado, Averna, pineapple cordial, mint, hoja santa oil and pink peppercorn. It's a strong and unique drink that might become a new favorite.

The bottom line: Next time you go downtown for dinner or drinks, leave the River Walk to the tourists and head somewhere new.