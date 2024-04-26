Inside the Loop

Apr 26, 2024 - News

🏙️ DeLorean Motors ReImagined relocated its headquarters from Port San Antonio to a downtown office, the city confirmed. A news article this week reported the company had shuttered. (MySA)

👮 A controversial program that assigned police officers to the downtown Central Library will pause next month to undergo evaluation. (Express-News 🔒)

✈️ Southwest Airlines will stop flying in and out of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport in August after losing millions of dollars in the first quarter. It will remain at Hobby Airport. (Axios)

A homeowner shot and injured two men who were allegedly attempting to steal roofing supplies near his garage, police said. (KENS 5)

A man involved in the school bus accident Wednesday has died from his injuries. (NEWS 4)

