📸 1 photo to go: Party like it's 1954

Children dancing on stage during Fiesta in San Antonio in 1954, with a crowd of onlookers behind them and decor strung overhead.

A sight that ensures time. Photo: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As you head into a busy final weekend of Fiesta, we want to leave you with this parting shot of children dancing on stage during Fiesta in 1954.

  • That's 70 whole years ago.

🎉 The bottom line: Viva Fiesta!

  • Make some memories that people will want to share another 70 years down the line.
