📸 1 photo to go: Party like it's 1954
As you head into a busy final weekend of Fiesta, we want to leave you with this parting shot of children dancing on stage during Fiesta in 1954.
- That's 70 whole years ago.
🎉 The bottom line: Viva Fiesta!
- Make some memories that people will want to share another 70 years down the line.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more