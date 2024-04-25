Inside the Loop
At least three people suffered injuries yesterday in an accident with a Pre-K 4 SA school bus that police said might have been caused by road rage. No children appeared to be on board. (KENS 5)
🪧 Dozens of students at the University of Texas at San Antonio protested the Israel-Hamas war yesterday, joining a wave of student protests sweeping the nation. (KSAT)
🐘 Gov. Greg Abbott yesterday endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who faces a primary runoff against gun rights YouTuber Brandon Herrera. (Texas Tribune)
