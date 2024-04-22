Inside the Loop

1 hour ago - News

💸 Proposed changes to the city's short-term rental rules that govern Airbnbs aim to collect more taxes and clamp down on house parties. (SA Report)

🏋️ A new gym planned near San Antonio College will open alongside a combined cafe and cocktail lounge this summer. (MySA)

🏆 Victor Wembanyama's Spurs jersey was the No. 4 top seller in the NBA in the second half of the season. (KENS 5)

