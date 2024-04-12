Keeping it cool

Summer vacations in colder climates like the Arctic are getting more popular, travel experts say, as people turn to "coolcations" to avoid record-breaking heat.

Why it matters: Despite the wince-inducing name, "coolcationing" could potentially reshape the travel and resort industries — and real estate investments — as climate change alters where people choose to visit.

Driving the news: Condé Nast Traveler named coolcationing one of the "biggest travel trends to expect in 2024," noting that heat waves are making a summer vacation in Norway seem more appealing than one in Sicily or southern France.

Iceland, Finland and Scotland — already popular for summer travel — are getting even more so. The Baltic nations are on the rise, too.

What they're saying: "People used to want to travel in June, July, August because they were more assured to have sunnier skies, and now people are less concerned about rain and more concerned about soaring temperatures," Misty Belles, a spokesperson for the Virtuoso travel network, tells Axios.

Zoom in: San Antonio had its hottest summer ever last year, with more than 70 100-degree days, and 2024 might even be worse.

Which cool place will you be heading to this summer?

What we're watching: How San Antonio's summer tourism will change now that Texas heat is becoming notoriously uncomfortable.