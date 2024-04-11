Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend. Enjoy three days of music, rides and sweet eats at the Poteet Strawberry Festival, starting Friday.

Listen to mariachi music at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Noche de Romance from 8-10pm on Friday.

Mark Selena's birthday on Saturday (though her birthday is actually Tuesday) at themed pop-up markets at Del Bravo Record Shop and Tony's Siesta, or watch "Selena" at Flix Brewhouse.

Take the kids out to Brick Fest Live at Freeman Expo Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Button up your best linen shirts for the Guayabera Festival at Travis Park from 1-7pm on Saturday.

Laugh with Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at Frost Bank Center at 8pm on Saturday.

Listen to a lineup of bands at the Blues and Soul Festival, starting at 5pm on Saturday at Jaime's Place.

Start the party early at Hemisfair's free Fiesta Fun event from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.

Celebrate Timothy the Hippo's birthday at the San Antonio Zoo all day on Sunday.