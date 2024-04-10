📈 Stat du jour: Eclipse boosts restaurants

Despite Monday's clouds blocking some eclipse views across Central Texas and the Hill Country, some restaurants still saw a boon.

Zoom in: Gillespie County, home to Fredericksburg, saw a 268% increase in restaurant sales via Square yesterday compared to the average Monday in April, per company data shared with Axios.

Kerr County, home to the eclipse hot spot of Kerrville, saw a 247% increase.

The increase was:

78% in Hays County

59% in Comal County

25.5% in Travis County

19% in Bexar County

The bottom line: Our stretch of Texas had a good Monday.