Apr 10, 2024 - News

📈 Stat du jour: Eclipse boosts restaurants

Restaurant sales growth on April 8 follows the path of totality for the total solar eclipse.

That line of restaurant sales growth on Monday looks pretty similar to the path of totality. Screenshot: Courtesy of Square

Despite Monday's clouds blocking some eclipse views across Central Texas and the Hill Country, some restaurants still saw a boon.

Zoom in: Gillespie County, home to Fredericksburg, saw a 268% increase in restaurant sales via Square yesterday compared to the average Monday in April, per company data shared with Axios.

  • Kerr County, home to the eclipse hot spot of Kerrville, saw a 247% increase.

The increase was:

  • 78% in Hays County
  • 59% in Comal County
  • 25.5% in Travis County
  • 19% in Bexar County

The bottom line: Our stretch of Texas had a good Monday.

