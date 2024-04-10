Inside the Loop

A Pre-K 4 SA school bus crashed near North Star Mall yesterday due to wet roads. No injuries were reported among the 39 students and eight staff members on board. (KENS 5)

A student at the University of Texas at San Antonio was arrested after allegedly spray painting "anti-Israel graffiti" at the university plaza. It's unclear exactly what the student is said to have painted. (KSAT)

🏦 Local Italian restaurant Guillermo's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Owners said they plan to reorganize the business and keep both locations open. (SA Business Journal 🔒)

🍕 FatHead Pizza opened downtown yesterday in the former home of ramen restaurant Kimura. (FatHead Pizza)

🍜 Ming's, a restaurant serving up curry bowls and steamed bao buns near Pearl, has opened a second location at La Cantera Heights. (SA Current)