Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink

🥊 Coffee battle royale: Hot or iced?

headshot
Animated illustration of an iced coffee and a hot coffee, both with arms and legs, arguing about which one is better than the other.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's that time of the year in San Antonio when temperature swings cause a switch-up in our coffee orders — or not.

In the heat of the summer, most San Antonians seem to be drinking iced coffee, for obvious reasons.

  • But there's always that one person with a steaming hot cup of coffee in the middle of August.
  • And you can bet someone will have a cold brew still when our coldest winter days return.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I prefer my coffee hot, especially if it's the first cup of the day. But sometimes you have to switch to iced in the summer.

  • In the fall, winter and spring, you'll find me savoring that hot cuppa joe — and absolutely relishing my first hot coffee order once the temperatures begin to drop in the fall.

