🥊 Coffee battle royale: Hot or iced?

It's that time of the year in San Antonio when temperature swings cause a switch-up in our coffee orders — or not.

In the heat of the summer, most San Antonians seem to be drinking iced coffee, for obvious reasons.

But there's always that one person with a steaming hot cup of coffee in the middle of August.

And you can bet someone will have a cold brew still when our coldest winter days return.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I prefer my coffee hot, especially if it's the first cup of the day. But sometimes you have to switch to iced in the summer.

In the fall, winter and spring, you'll find me savoring that hot cuppa joe — and absolutely relishing my first hot coffee order once the temperatures begin to drop in the fall.

📧 Tell us: Hit reply to this email to sound off on your coffee temperature preferences.